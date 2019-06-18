Rent Calculator
6212 DRACO STREET
6212 Draco Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6212 Draco Street, Burke, VA 22015
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single family home in the heart of Burke! close to Fairfax County Parkway, shops, malls and Springfield interchange. Don't miss this pass you by!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6212 DRACO STREET have any available units?
6212 DRACO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burke, VA
.
What amenities does 6212 DRACO STREET have?
Some of 6212 DRACO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6212 DRACO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6212 DRACO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 DRACO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6212 DRACO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burke
.
Does 6212 DRACO STREET offer parking?
No, 6212 DRACO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6212 DRACO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6212 DRACO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 DRACO STREET have a pool?
No, 6212 DRACO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6212 DRACO STREET have accessible units?
No, 6212 DRACO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 DRACO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6212 DRACO STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6212 DRACO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6212 DRACO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
