All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 5912 Kara Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
5912 Kara Place
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

5912 Kara Place

5912 Kara Place · (937) 490-9580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

5912 Kara Place, Burke, VA 22015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5912 Kara Place · Avail. Jul 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
5912 Kara Place Available 07/01/20 3-bed 2.5-bath Townhouse Well situated close to George Mason University, I-495 - Burke - Incredible 3 bed 2.5 bath on express metro bus lines directly to the Pentagon and on VRE line within walking distance. It features new vinyl plank flooring throughout most of the house, split floors for privacy, updated kitchen appliances (newer stove), washer and dryer in unit, central heat and air, fenced backyard, lots of storage, assigned parking, newer paint, shed and much more. The flooring looks like laminate but is water and scratch proof.

Proximity to shopping 5 min, groceries (H-mart) 5 min, George Mason University Fairfax 10 min, Downtown DC 30 min, VRE station 1 min, I-495 for easy access to transportation.

Please call or e-mail for a showing.

E-mail: tlsquared@hotmail.com (Preferred)
Text: 719-321-6747

(RLNE3504594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 Kara Place have any available units?
5912 Kara Place has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5912 Kara Place have?
Some of 5912 Kara Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 Kara Place currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Kara Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Kara Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5912 Kara Place is pet friendly.
Does 5912 Kara Place offer parking?
Yes, 5912 Kara Place does offer parking.
Does 5912 Kara Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5912 Kara Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Kara Place have a pool?
No, 5912 Kara Place does not have a pool.
Does 5912 Kara Place have accessible units?
No, 5912 Kara Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Kara Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5912 Kara Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5912 Kara Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5912 Kara Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5912 Kara Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms
Burke Apartments with BalconyBurke Apartments with Parking
Burke Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VA
Newington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity