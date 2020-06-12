Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

5912 Kara Place Available 07/01/20 3-bed 2.5-bath Townhouse Well situated close to George Mason University, I-495 - Burke - Incredible 3 bed 2.5 bath on express metro bus lines directly to the Pentagon and on VRE line within walking distance. It features new vinyl plank flooring throughout most of the house, split floors for privacy, updated kitchen appliances (newer stove), washer and dryer in unit, central heat and air, fenced backyard, lots of storage, assigned parking, newer paint, shed and much more. The flooring looks like laminate but is water and scratch proof.



Proximity to shopping 5 min, groceries (H-mart) 5 min, George Mason University Fairfax 10 min, Downtown DC 30 min, VRE station 1 min, I-495 for easy access to transportation.



Please call or e-mail for a showing.



E-mail: tlsquared@hotmail.com (Preferred)

Text: 719-321-6747



(RLNE3504594)