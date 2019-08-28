All apartments in Burke
5874 KARA PLACE
5874 KARA PLACE

5874 Kara Place · No Longer Available
Location

5874 Kara Place, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
All brick. Over 2300 s.f. HDWD floors. Walk to VRE. Close to 495, FX Pkway. Will get fresh paint. Many HVAC parts changed recently. Many new renovations. The kitchen appliances in the lower level conveyed "as is" condition. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5874 KARA PLACE have any available units?
5874 KARA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
Is 5874 KARA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5874 KARA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5874 KARA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5874 KARA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 5874 KARA PLACE offer parking?
No, 5874 KARA PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5874 KARA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5874 KARA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5874 KARA PLACE have a pool?
No, 5874 KARA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5874 KARA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5874 KARA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5874 KARA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5874 KARA PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5874 KARA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5874 KARA PLACE has units with air conditioning.
