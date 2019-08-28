5874 KARA PLACE

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

All brick. Over 2300 s.f. HDWD floors. Walk to VRE. Close to 495, FX Pkway. Will get fresh paint. Many HVAC parts changed recently. Many new renovations. The kitchen appliances in the lower level conveyed "as is" condition. No pets please.