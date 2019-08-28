All brick. Over 2300 s.f. HDWD floors. Walk to VRE. Close to 495, FX Pkway. Will get fresh paint. Many HVAC parts changed recently. Many new renovations. The kitchen appliances in the lower level conveyed "as is" condition. No pets please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5874 KARA PLACE have any available units?
5874 KARA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
Is 5874 KARA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5874 KARA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.