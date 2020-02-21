5820 SILCHESTER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

This Spacious 5 bedroom SF home with 4 full and 1 half bath. Lower level has a separate section with full privet bath and separate entrance.....or it could be used as an office. This home is over 4,000 finished sq ft**So, so gorgeous maple hardwood and it is throughout entire main level and upper level including all stairs going up and down to basement**This home has an unique layout due to an addition with two large bedrooms separated by full bath and hallway and located on opposite site of the house. It would be ideal for someone who is looking for a privacy. Kitchen with Granite**Appliances**High-End Washer & Dryer**Wood Burning Fireplace on main level**All Bath Tastefully Renovated**Fully Finished Walk-Out basement have entertainment room, full bathroom and bedroom with separate entrance to fully fenced back yard**Covered front porch**Plenty of Storage Space**Large Deck of Kitchen perfect for outdoor entertaining! Great Schools! Shopping, Walk to VRE, & Metro bus....Easy Commute to DC.** AVAILABLE and move-in ready** Please contact Larissa Olentyr for details on viewing & applying for this home.