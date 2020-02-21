All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 5820 SILCHESTER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
5820 SILCHESTER STREET
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

5820 SILCHESTER STREET

5820 Silchester Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

5820 Silchester Street, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
This Spacious 5 bedroom SF home with 4 full and 1 half bath. Lower level has a separate section with full privet bath and separate entrance.....or it could be used as an office. This home is over 4,000 finished sq ft**So, so gorgeous maple hardwood and it is throughout entire main level and upper level including all stairs going up and down to basement**This home has an unique layout due to an addition with two large bedrooms separated by full bath and hallway and located on opposite site of the house. It would be ideal for someone who is looking for a privacy. Kitchen with Granite**Appliances**High-End Washer & Dryer**Wood Burning Fireplace on main level**All Bath Tastefully Renovated**Fully Finished Walk-Out basement have entertainment room, full bathroom and bedroom with separate entrance to fully fenced back yard**Covered front porch**Plenty of Storage Space**Large Deck of Kitchen perfect for outdoor entertaining! Great Schools! Shopping, Walk to VRE, & Metro bus....Easy Commute to DC.** AVAILABLE and move-in ready** Please contact Larissa Olentyr for details on viewing & applying for this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 SILCHESTER STREET have any available units?
5820 SILCHESTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 5820 SILCHESTER STREET have?
Some of 5820 SILCHESTER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 SILCHESTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5820 SILCHESTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 SILCHESTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5820 SILCHESTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 5820 SILCHESTER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5820 SILCHESTER STREET offers parking.
Does 5820 SILCHESTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5820 SILCHESTER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 SILCHESTER STREET have a pool?
No, 5820 SILCHESTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5820 SILCHESTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 5820 SILCHESTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 SILCHESTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5820 SILCHESTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5820 SILCHESTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5820 SILCHESTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms
Burke Apartments with BalconyBurke Apartments with Parking
Burke Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VA
Newington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University