5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome to this modern brick front colonial in Signal Hill! Renovations throughout including: kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters, & ceramic floor. Gleaming hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Master bedroom with newly renovated en-suite bath. Beautiful sunroom addition overlooking fenced yard. Finished rec room in the basement. Cul-de-sac location. VRE approx 1 mile away. Available mid-April. Pets considered on case-by-case basis with deposit. The following convey as-is with the property: 65" TV, 40" TV, blue-ray sound system, built-in console table in basement.