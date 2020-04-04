5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE

Amenities
Welcome to this modern brick front colonial in Signal Hill! Renovations throughout including: kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters, & ceramic floor. Gleaming hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Master bedroom with newly renovated en-suite bath. Beautiful sunroom addition overlooking fenced yard. Finished rec room in the basement. Cul-de-sac location. VRE approx 1 mile away. Available mid-April. Pets considered on case-by-case basis with deposit. The following convey as-is with the property: 65" TV, 40" TV, blue-ray sound system, built-in console table in basement.