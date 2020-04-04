All apartments in Burke
5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE

5631 Fort Corloran Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5631 Fort Corloran Drive, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to this modern brick front colonial in Signal Hill! Renovations throughout including: kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters, & ceramic floor. Gleaming hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Master bedroom with newly renovated en-suite bath. Beautiful sunroom addition overlooking fenced yard. Finished rec room in the basement. Cul-de-sac location. VRE approx 1 mile away. Available mid-April. Pets considered on case-by-case basis with deposit. The following convey as-is with the property: 65" TV, 40" TV, blue-ray sound system, built-in console table in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE have any available units?
5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE have?
Some of 5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5631 FORT CORLORAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
