Beautifully renovated town home basement apartment in a quiet community with kitchenette. All new appliances including own washer/dryer. Private entrance and enclosed fenced patio yard. Utilities (WiFi), however, the TV is not included in lease rental. No pets and no smokers. Bus transportation 1/8 mile from the home. Accepted applicants will be required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check. Come quickly this one is not going to last long.