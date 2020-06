Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WELL MAINTAINED 3-LEVEL TOWNHOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LAKE BRADDOCK ~ ON CUL-DE-SAC ~ FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT ~ HARDWOOD FLOOR ON MAIN LEVEL ~ FRENCH DOORS TO DECK ~ HUGE LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITH WALK OUT TO PATIO & FENCED YARD ~ GREAT LOCATION, MINUTES TO LAKE & WALK TO METRO BUS. PETS CASE BY CASE WITH DEPOSIT. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS- MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM