Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful colonial in Burke with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Three finished levels with a nice deck and private yard. Easy access to commuter routes, shops, and restaurants. Application Process: Please email the following information to : jeffrey.owens@penfedrealty.com1) Applicant Full Name 2) Applicant Email address 3) Monthly Income 4) Proposed Monthly Rent. The applicant will be emailed a link to apply online and pay $25 per adult for processing.