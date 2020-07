Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher

Move-In Ready!! 3-Level Townhouse located i Lake Braddock!! 3 Bedroom, 1 Full, and 2 Half Baths, and a Fully Finished Walk-out Basement! The First level has a nice flow from the Kitchen, to the Dining, to the Living Room. Great location for Commuting and Shopping! Close to Capital Beltway, Braddock Rd., and VRE.