9926 WOODEN HAWK CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Not your average rental!!! Prepared to see major "Wow" factor. Stunning main level renovation with open concept. The Gourmet Kitchen has Quartz Counters, Upscale Thermador appliances, Large Island w/ Gas Cooktop, custom lighting and Tons of Natural light. Main floor has cozy gas fireplace, hardwood floors, Spanning windows that overlook the gorgeous tree lined oasis and paved trails. The Expansive enclosed porch and decks are just the icing on the cake for entertaining. Formal Dining room has amazing views and creates the perfect setting for family gatherings. All bedrooms upstairs, Master suite w/ full bath, all bedrooms spacious. Fully finished walk out lower level with abundant storage, tool room, finished laundry with sink, built in office, and 1/2 bath. This home is truly an exception in the market, and offers Nest thermostat controlled dual fuel heating (natural gas furnace and electric heat pump). Ideal for an active family (child/pet friendly neighborhood), in a peaceful location with no backyard neighbors. If you want access to Metro DC/VA, while living in a quiet "tree house" setting, look no further. Walk ( 0.5 mile) to Pentagon Metro bus stop, or on the paved path to the VRE train station. 16 mile commute to Pentagon, and reverse commute to MCB Quantico. Multiple Commute Options. Sought after Fairfax County Schools - Robinson Pyramid. Move in ready.