Burke Centre, VA
9926 WOODEN HAWK CT
Last updated February 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

9926 WOODEN HAWK CT

9926 Wooden Hawk Court · No Longer Available
Location

9926 Wooden Hawk Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Not your average rental!!! Prepared to see major "Wow" factor. Stunning main level renovation with open concept. The Gourmet Kitchen has Quartz Counters, Upscale Thermador appliances, Large Island w/ Gas Cooktop, custom lighting and Tons of Natural light. Main floor has cozy gas fireplace, hardwood floors, Spanning windows that overlook the gorgeous tree lined oasis and paved trails. The Expansive enclosed porch and decks are just the icing on the cake for entertaining. Formal Dining room has amazing views and creates the perfect setting for family gatherings. All bedrooms upstairs, Master suite w/ full bath, all bedrooms spacious. Fully finished walk out lower level with abundant storage, tool room, finished laundry with sink, built in office, and 1/2 bath. This home is truly an exception in the market, and offers Nest thermostat controlled dual fuel heating (natural gas furnace and electric heat pump). Ideal for an active family (child/pet friendly neighborhood), in a peaceful location with no backyard neighbors. If you want access to Metro DC/VA, while living in a quiet "tree house" setting, look no further. Walk ( 0.5 mile) to Pentagon Metro bus stop, or on the paved path to the VRE train station. 16 mile commute to Pentagon, and reverse commute to MCB Quantico. Multiple Commute Options. Sought after Fairfax County Schools - Robinson Pyramid. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9926 WOODEN HAWK CT have any available units?
9926 WOODEN HAWK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 9926 WOODEN HAWK CT have?
Some of 9926 WOODEN HAWK CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9926 WOODEN HAWK CT currently offering any rent specials?
9926 WOODEN HAWK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9926 WOODEN HAWK CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9926 WOODEN HAWK CT is pet friendly.
Does 9926 WOODEN HAWK CT offer parking?
Yes, 9926 WOODEN HAWK CT offers parking.
Does 9926 WOODEN HAWK CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9926 WOODEN HAWK CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9926 WOODEN HAWK CT have a pool?
No, 9926 WOODEN HAWK CT does not have a pool.
Does 9926 WOODEN HAWK CT have accessible units?
No, 9926 WOODEN HAWK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9926 WOODEN HAWK CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9926 WOODEN HAWK CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9926 WOODEN HAWK CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9926 WOODEN HAWK CT does not have units with air conditioning.
