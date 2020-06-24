9889 BURKE POND CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Charming End Unit Townhouse in the Heart of Burke! You Will Feel Right at Home as You Enter into This Bright & Cheerful Townhouse. 2 Master Suites on the Upper Floor and a 3rd Bedroom in the Basement. Walkout Basement with Recreation Room and Wood Burning Fireplace. 'Tis the Season! Open Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Granite Counter-Tops and Hardwood Floors. Large Deck Off Kitchen Overlooking Backyard & Common Grounds with Stairs Leading to Patio Below. Apply Online at LongandFoster.com and Search Rentals. Application Fee $55/per Applicant.