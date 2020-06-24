All apartments in Burke Centre
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

9889 BURKE POND CT

9889 Burke Pond Court · No Longer Available
Location

9889 Burke Pond Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Charming End Unit Townhouse in the Heart of Burke! You Will Feel Right at Home as You Enter into This Bright & Cheerful Townhouse. 2 Master Suites on the Upper Floor and a 3rd Bedroom in the Basement. Walkout Basement with Recreation Room and Wood Burning Fireplace. 'Tis the Season! Open Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Granite Counter-Tops and Hardwood Floors. Large Deck Off Kitchen Overlooking Backyard & Common Grounds with Stairs Leading to Patio Below. Apply Online at LongandFoster.com and Search Rentals. Application Fee $55/per Applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9889 BURKE POND CT have any available units?
9889 BURKE POND CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 9889 BURKE POND CT have?
Some of 9889 BURKE POND CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9889 BURKE POND CT currently offering any rent specials?
9889 BURKE POND CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9889 BURKE POND CT pet-friendly?
No, 9889 BURKE POND CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 9889 BURKE POND CT offer parking?
Yes, 9889 BURKE POND CT offers parking.
Does 9889 BURKE POND CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9889 BURKE POND CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9889 BURKE POND CT have a pool?
No, 9889 BURKE POND CT does not have a pool.
Does 9889 BURKE POND CT have accessible units?
No, 9889 BURKE POND CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9889 BURKE POND CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9889 BURKE POND CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9889 BURKE POND CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9889 BURKE POND CT does not have units with air conditioning.

