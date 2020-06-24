9600 BLINCOE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Lovely end unit townhouse in the fantastic community of Burke Village, and the Lake Braddock School District. Main level boasts hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace, separate dining room, living room, a family room and a spacious kitchen with white cabinets and granite counters. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the upper level, and a powder room on the main level. Lower level has a large recreation room, laundry room, and ample storage space. Lower level walks out to a patio and private yard that backs to trees. Great community in the Lake Braddock School District, with easy access to Fairfax County Parkway, bus lines, commuter lots , Franconia/Springfield Metro and VRE Station. Burke offers five pools (membership required), with community centers, parks, natures trails and a variety of shops and restaurants, Welcome home!