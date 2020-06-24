All apartments in Burke Centre
9600 BLINCOE CT

9600 Blincoe Court · No Longer Available
Location

9600 Blincoe Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Lovely end unit townhouse in the fantastic community of Burke Village, and the Lake Braddock School District. Main level boasts hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace, separate dining room, living room, a family room and a spacious kitchen with white cabinets and granite counters. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the upper level, and a powder room on the main level. Lower level has a large recreation room, laundry room, and ample storage space. Lower level walks out to a patio and private yard that backs to trees. Great community in the Lake Braddock School District, with easy access to Fairfax County Parkway, bus lines, commuter lots , Franconia/Springfield Metro and VRE Station. Burke offers five pools (membership required), with community centers, parks, natures trails and a variety of shops and restaurants, Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9600 BLINCOE CT have any available units?
9600 BLINCOE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 9600 BLINCOE CT have?
Some of 9600 BLINCOE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9600 BLINCOE CT currently offering any rent specials?
9600 BLINCOE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9600 BLINCOE CT pet-friendly?
No, 9600 BLINCOE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 9600 BLINCOE CT offer parking?
Yes, 9600 BLINCOE CT offers parking.
Does 9600 BLINCOE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9600 BLINCOE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9600 BLINCOE CT have a pool?
Yes, 9600 BLINCOE CT has a pool.
Does 9600 BLINCOE CT have accessible units?
No, 9600 BLINCOE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9600 BLINCOE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9600 BLINCOE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9600 BLINCOE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9600 BLINCOE CT does not have units with air conditioning.

