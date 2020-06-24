5926 COVE LANDING ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking tennis court

This unit is ground level living and entrance on the main level. This condo features gas cooking, granite counter tops, pantry, gas heating. Main hallway tub bathroom. The condo has new paint throughout new refrigerator, newer dishwasher, and a new HVAC system. Newer windows you can easily clean inside and out. Master bedroom has double closets, master bath has double sinks, tile flooring throughout, Amenities includes 41 acres of nature, tennis courts walking / jogging trails, BB&Q area with grills and tables, play tot lot, community pool, pool membership is available at tenant's expense. They have a discounted rate for Burke residents. To the back of the building, there is a walking trail and Lake Barton. If you love nature, you will be surrounded by well kept paths and parks. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash, 1 assigned parking spot 2606, but plenty of visitor parking, unmarked spaces plus storage unit down stairs. Electric and gas are tenant responsibility. No pets and No smoking in unit.