All apartments in Burke Centre
Find more places like 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke Centre, VA
/
5926 COVE LANDING ROAD
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

5926 COVE LANDING ROAD

5926 Cove Landing Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke Centre
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

5926 Cove Landing Road, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
This unit is ground level living and entrance on the main level. This condo features gas cooking, granite counter tops, pantry, gas heating. Main hallway tub bathroom. The condo has new paint throughout new refrigerator, newer dishwasher, and a new HVAC system. Newer windows you can easily clean inside and out. Master bedroom has double closets, master bath has double sinks, tile flooring throughout, Amenities includes 41 acres of nature, tennis courts walking / jogging trails, BB&Q area with grills and tables, play tot lot, community pool, pool membership is available at tenant's expense. They have a discounted rate for Burke residents. To the back of the building, there is a walking trail and Lake Barton. If you love nature, you will be surrounded by well kept paths and parks. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash, 1 assigned parking spot 2606, but plenty of visitor parking, unmarked spaces plus storage unit down stairs. Electric and gas are tenant responsibility. No pets and No smoking in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD have any available units?
5926 COVE LANDING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD have?
Some of 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5926 COVE LANDING ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD offers parking.
Does 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD has a pool.
Does 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5926 COVE LANDING ROAD has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct
Burke Centre, VA 22015

Similar Pages

Burke Centre 1 BedroomsBurke Centre 2 Bedrooms
Burke Centre Apartments with BalconyBurke Centre Apartments with Move-in Specials
Burke Centre Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VASilver Hill, MDLansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia