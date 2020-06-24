5920 Cove Landing Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool tennis court cats allowed

Beautiful top floor 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths completely redone in sought after Burke Cove condominium community. Pictures don't lie! Freshly painted, New Washer/Dryer, all appliances and HVAC. Brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the Living/Family Room area and quiet balcony with nice view. Plenty of closet space throughout. Absolutely beautiful done. Swimming Pool, Tennis Court, Basketball Courts , Walking and Jogging Paths, Tot Lots, Picnic area and Lake Barton and Burke Lake nearby. Giant and Safeway just minutes away. Commuters Delight! Minutes to Fairfax County Parkway, Close to 395/495/95 and the VRE is less than a mile away. Close to GMU and NVCC campuses. Great public schools.

Water included in the rent. No moving in fees.

Available for immediate occupancy.