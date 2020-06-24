All apartments in Burke Centre
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:19 AM

5920 Cove Landing Rd

5920 Cove Landing Road · No Longer Available
Location

5920 Cove Landing Road, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
Beautiful top floor 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths completely redone in sought after Burke Cove condominium community. Pictures don't lie! Freshly painted, New Washer/Dryer, all appliances and HVAC. Brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the Living/Family Room area and quiet balcony with nice view. Plenty of closet space throughout. Absolutely beautiful done. Swimming Pool, Tennis Court, Basketball Courts , Walking and Jogging Paths, Tot Lots, Picnic area and Lake Barton and Burke Lake nearby. Giant and Safeway just minutes away. Commuters Delight! Minutes to Fairfax County Parkway, Close to 395/495/95 and the VRE is less than a mile away. Close to GMU and NVCC campuses. Great public schools.
Water included in the rent. No moving in fees.
Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 Cove Landing Rd have any available units?
5920 Cove Landing Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 5920 Cove Landing Rd have?
Some of 5920 Cove Landing Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 Cove Landing Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5920 Cove Landing Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 Cove Landing Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5920 Cove Landing Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5920 Cove Landing Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5920 Cove Landing Rd offers parking.
Does 5920 Cove Landing Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5920 Cove Landing Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 Cove Landing Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5920 Cove Landing Rd has a pool.
Does 5920 Cove Landing Rd have accessible units?
No, 5920 Cove Landing Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 Cove Landing Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5920 Cove Landing Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5920 Cove Landing Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5920 Cove Landing Rd has units with air conditioning.

