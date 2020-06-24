5831 Oak Ladder Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

Beautiful totally renovated townhouse on a wooded lot in Burke, VA. This property has been remodeled to include a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, all new bathrooms with granite countertops, bamboo flooring, new top-quality carpet, beautiful fireplace, fully finished the ?basement and much more! There is even a double deck on main and lower levels. The townhouse community has its own biking and walking trails with community pools and shopping centers nearby. Centrally located with easy access to Metro buses and VRE station. Highly desireable, top-rated Fairfax County school system.



