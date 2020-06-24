All apartments in Burke Centre
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:37 AM

5831 Oak Ladder Court

5831 Oak Ladder Court · No Longer Available
Location

5831 Oak Ladder Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful totally renovated townhouse on a wooded lot in Burke, VA. This property has been remodeled to include a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, all new bathrooms with granite countertops, bamboo flooring, new top-quality carpet, beautiful fireplace, fully finished the ?basement and much more! There is even a double deck on main and lower levels. The townhouse community has its own biking and walking trails with community pools and shopping centers nearby. Centrally located with easy access to Metro buses and VRE station. Highly desireable, top-rated Fairfax County school system.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/burke-va?lid=12110406

(RLNE4819751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5831 Oak Ladder Court have any available units?
5831 Oak Ladder Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 5831 Oak Ladder Court have?
Some of 5831 Oak Ladder Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5831 Oak Ladder Court currently offering any rent specials?
5831 Oak Ladder Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5831 Oak Ladder Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5831 Oak Ladder Court is pet friendly.
Does 5831 Oak Ladder Court offer parking?
Yes, 5831 Oak Ladder Court offers parking.
Does 5831 Oak Ladder Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5831 Oak Ladder Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5831 Oak Ladder Court have a pool?
Yes, 5831 Oak Ladder Court has a pool.
Does 5831 Oak Ladder Court have accessible units?
No, 5831 Oak Ladder Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5831 Oak Ladder Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5831 Oak Ladder Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5831 Oak Ladder Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5831 Oak Ladder Court does not have units with air conditioning.
