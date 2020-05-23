All apartments in Burke Centre
5819 COVE LANDING ROAD
5819 COVE LANDING ROAD

5819 Cove Landing Road · (703) 868-7800
Location

5819 Cove Landing Road, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 886 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This end unit home is on the main level with easy access to the parking. Open floor plan, balcony, & extra secured interior storage room(in the basement area) for larger items like bikes, canoes etc. Close to trails, nature, lake, shopping, major roads & VRE. Pool membership available.Park in #1903 Gas Heat & Cooking Separate Storage Unit Liv Rm Walks Out To Balcony Many Burke Center Amenities incl access to 5 community pools (separate fee)Close to Burke Center Plenty of parking. Pets case by case.There will be $100 service call fee( paid by tenant) any time equipment repair/replacement calls are made.*** GOOD CREDIT AND SOLID EMPLOYMENT IS A MUST***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5819 COVE LANDING ROAD have any available units?
5819 COVE LANDING ROAD has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5819 COVE LANDING ROAD have?
Some of 5819 COVE LANDING ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5819 COVE LANDING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5819 COVE LANDING ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5819 COVE LANDING ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5819 COVE LANDING ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5819 COVE LANDING ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5819 COVE LANDING ROAD does offer parking.
Does 5819 COVE LANDING ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5819 COVE LANDING ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5819 COVE LANDING ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5819 COVE LANDING ROAD has a pool.
Does 5819 COVE LANDING ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5819 COVE LANDING ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5819 COVE LANDING ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5819 COVE LANDING ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5819 COVE LANDING ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5819 COVE LANDING ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
