5819 COVE LANDING ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

This end unit home is on the main level with easy access to the parking. Open floor plan, balcony, & extra secured interior storage room(in the basement area) for larger items like bikes, canoes etc. Close to trails, nature, lake, shopping, major roads & VRE. Pool membership available.Park in #1903 Gas Heat & Cooking Separate Storage Unit Liv Rm Walks Out To Balcony Many Burke Center Amenities incl access to 5 community pools (separate fee)Close to Burke Center Plenty of parking. Pets case by case.There will be $100 service call fee( paid by tenant) any time equipment repair/replacement calls are made.*** GOOD CREDIT AND SOLID EMPLOYMENT IS A MUST***