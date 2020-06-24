All apartments in Burke Centre
Find more places like 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke Centre, VA
/
10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE

10317 Steamboat Landing Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke Centre
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

10317 Steamboat Landing Lane, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Rental! Spacious colonial in park-like setting on tree lined street. Close to Burke Centre amenities, shopping and major commuter routes. Dark wood floors run through out the main level. The large kitchen features plenty of counter space and cabinets. Lots of natural light, extra large bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout the entire home. The family room, with cozy brick fire place, opens to screened porch. On the porch look out to a private tree lined, level, fenced yard, perfect for entertaining or running around!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE have any available units?
10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE have?
Some of 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE offer parking?
No, 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE does not offer parking.
Does 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE have a pool?
No, 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE does not have a pool.
Does 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE have accessible units?
No, 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct
Burke Centre, VA 22015

Similar Pages

Burke Centre 1 BedroomsBurke Centre 2 Bedrooms
Burke Centre Apartments with BalconyBurke Centre Apartments with Move-in Specials
Burke Centre Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VASilver Hill, MDLansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia