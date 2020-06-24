10317 STEAMBOAT LANDING LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Rental! Spacious colonial in park-like setting on tree lined street. Close to Burke Centre amenities, shopping and major commuter routes. Dark wood floors run through out the main level. The large kitchen features plenty of counter space and cabinets. Lots of natural light, extra large bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout the entire home. The family room, with cozy brick fire place, opens to screened porch. On the porch look out to a private tree lined, level, fenced yard, perfect for entertaining or running around!