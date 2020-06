Amenities

3 LEVEL TOWN HOME JUST PAINTED AND NEW NEUTRAL CARPETS INSTALLED IN UPPER AND LOWER LEVELS* HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL*SMALL EAT-IN SPACE IN KITCHEN & LARGE DINING/LIVING ROOM COMBINATION* WASHER/DRYER ON LOWER LEVEL*WALKOUT FROM LIVING ROOM ONTO DECK OVERLOOKING TREES*WALK TO WALMART & GIANT*NO SMOKING, NOT PETS & MAX 2 ADULTS*$50 PER ADULT APPLICANT*PLEASE CALL LISTING AGENT WITH QUESTIONS* READY FOR OCCUPANCY