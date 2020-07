Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

PROFESSIONALY CLEANED and ready for you**This home has been freshly painted and new tub/tile installed in guest bathroom**Energy efficient LED bulbs in all light fixtures**Newer ceiling fans**Thermal tilt windows for ease of cleaning**Covered front porch**Deck**Backs to trees and walking path**Two assigned parking spaces in front of house**Full sized Washer & Dryer**No more than 2 incomes to qualify and NO cosigners**NO smoking/NO Pets. ** NOTE: Square footage has been amended to include 455 s.f. of living space in walk-out basement; not included in tax record.