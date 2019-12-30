All apartments in Bull Run
8302 WALLACE LN
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

8302 WALLACE LN

8302 Wallace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8302 Wallace Lane, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely Immaculate! Totally renovated Brick front interior Town Home close to Costco, Route 66, Route 234, VRE and Shopping! Everything NEW! New Roof. All LVP Flooring throughout in the new designer color. Brand New Carpet in all 4 bedrooms. Crown Moldings and Designer Color Paint all freshly done for you. Contemporary Lighting Fixtures in all Bathrooms and rooms. The Large Fabulous Kitchen features new Marble Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Freshly Painted Cabinets and Large Center Island. New Kitchen Sink and Faucets. Entire home has Blinds for privacy. There is a Large Deck backing to woods that offers serenity. Lower Level has large rec room with a Walk out leading to the Patio and freshly laid sod for a plush rear yard. Lower Level has the 4th Bedroom and Full Bath. Washer and Dryer in utility room . The Master Suite has a Walk-In Closet & New Ceiling Fan, New Counter-top with double sink vanity, New toilet, Mirror, Shower and Soaking tub. Two Bedrooms and Hall Bath with new Counter-top, new toilet, Mirror and shower. Owner is Licensed Realtor in Virginia. Tenant pays All Utilities. Landlord pays HOA Fee. 2 Parking Spaces #168 right in front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8302 WALLACE LN have any available units?
8302 WALLACE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
What amenities does 8302 WALLACE LN have?
Some of 8302 WALLACE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8302 WALLACE LN currently offering any rent specials?
8302 WALLACE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8302 WALLACE LN pet-friendly?
No, 8302 WALLACE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bull Run.
Does 8302 WALLACE LN offer parking?
Yes, 8302 WALLACE LN offers parking.
Does 8302 WALLACE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8302 WALLACE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8302 WALLACE LN have a pool?
No, 8302 WALLACE LN does not have a pool.
Does 8302 WALLACE LN have accessible units?
No, 8302 WALLACE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8302 WALLACE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8302 WALLACE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 8302 WALLACE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 8302 WALLACE LN does not have units with air conditioning.

