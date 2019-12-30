8302 WALLACE LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Absolutely Immaculate! Totally renovated Brick front interior Town Home close to Costco, Route 66, Route 234, VRE and Shopping! Everything NEW! New Roof. All LVP Flooring throughout in the new designer color. Brand New Carpet in all 4 bedrooms. Crown Moldings and Designer Color Paint all freshly done for you. Contemporary Lighting Fixtures in all Bathrooms and rooms. The Large Fabulous Kitchen features new Marble Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Freshly Painted Cabinets and Large Center Island. New Kitchen Sink and Faucets. Entire home has Blinds for privacy. There is a Large Deck backing to woods that offers serenity. Lower Level has large rec room with a Walk out leading to the Patio and freshly laid sod for a plush rear yard. Lower Level has the 4th Bedroom and Full Bath. Washer and Dryer in utility room . The Master Suite has a Walk-In Closet & New Ceiling Fan, New Counter-top with double sink vanity, New toilet, Mirror, Shower and Soaking tub. Two Bedrooms and Hall Bath with new Counter-top, new toilet, Mirror and shower. Owner is Licensed Realtor in Virginia. Tenant pays All Utilities. Landlord pays HOA Fee. 2 Parking Spaces #168 right in front.