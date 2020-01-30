8072 STONEWALL BRIGADE CT #201

Amenities

Beautiful, spacious, end unit condo for rent. This beautiful condo with an abundance of natural light throughout, will not last. Wonderfully updated with fresh paint, new carpet, and flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, this condo is perfectly located in a quiet area near shopping, and a great variety of great restaurants all around. It is also located very close to rt 66 and other major thoroughfares for a nice commute. Full of natural light, this end unit has windows on all sides. A new oven, three ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms( with vaulted ceilings), a walk in closet, two full baths, and a newer, stack-able washer and dryer, round off this immaculate condominium in the perfect, well maintained area. With two reserved spaces and plenty of visitor parking, this condo and complex stand out above the rest. Water and HOA are included in the rent as well. Come visit us today!