7983 Calvary Court

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

You will fall in love with this beautifully crafted and cozy 2 level condo! Located in the heart of Manassas right off Sudley Manor Dr and close to Rt 28, I66, and Prince William Pkwy. The condo boasts over 900 sq ft!! Come enjoy the spacious living area where the living room flows uninterrupted into the dining room forming a cohesive space. Sit back and enjoy the natural light pouring in, which envelopes the home beautifully giving it a cozy feel! Plus you would never want to leave the functional kitchen, with custom cabinetry! The home has charming 2 well sized bedrooms and 2 stylish bathrooms. Not only is it perfect to call your next home, but great for entertaining family and friends outside on your deck. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge. This home is presented to you by Jon Bass with Renters Warehouse. Call/Text/ Jon for a tour, 703-349-9919