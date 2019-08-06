All apartments in Bull Run
7983 Calvary Court

Location

7983 Calvary Court, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
You will fall in love with this beautifully crafted and cozy 2 level condo! Located in the heart of Manassas right off Sudley Manor Dr and close to Rt 28, I66, and Prince William Pkwy. The condo boasts over 900 sq ft!! Come enjoy the spacious living area where the living room flows uninterrupted into the dining room forming a cohesive space. Sit back and enjoy the natural light pouring in, which envelopes the home beautifully giving it a cozy feel! Plus you would never want to leave the functional kitchen, with custom cabinetry! The home has charming 2 well sized bedrooms and 2 stylish bathrooms. Not only is it perfect to call your next home, but great for entertaining family and friends outside on your deck. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge. This home is presented to you by Jon Bass with Renters Warehouse. Call/Text/ Jon for a tour, 703-349-9919

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7983 Calvary Court have any available units?
7983 Calvary Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
Is 7983 Calvary Court currently offering any rent specials?
7983 Calvary Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7983 Calvary Court pet-friendly?
No, 7983 Calvary Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bull Run.
Does 7983 Calvary Court offer parking?
No, 7983 Calvary Court does not offer parking.
Does 7983 Calvary Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7983 Calvary Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7983 Calvary Court have a pool?
Yes, 7983 Calvary Court has a pool.
Does 7983 Calvary Court have accessible units?
No, 7983 Calvary Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7983 Calvary Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7983 Calvary Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7983 Calvary Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7983 Calvary Court does not have units with air conditioning.

