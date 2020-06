Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking guest parking

Wonderful Two-level condo with Spacious Master Bedroom Suite that compasses the entire top floor. Built in bookcases/shelves, full washer and dryer on bedroom level. Huge walk in closet. Cozy Living Room with wood burning fireplace. Separate dining Room and an eat-in kitchen. One assigned parking spot and lots of visitor parking. This is a Must See!