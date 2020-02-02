All apartments in Bull Run
10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE
Last updated February 2 2020 at 6:46 AM

10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE

10622 Provincial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10622 Provincial Drive, Bull Run, VA 20109
Crestwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Near I- 66, Rout 234 -- Rout 228. Commuter's Dream!!! 2-Bedroom, One Full Bath Condo. Living room, Separate Dining Room, Private Balcony, Spacious and open floor plan. Move-in Ready. kitchen appliances, Ceramic tile Foyer, Carpet, Wood Blinds & In-Unit HVAC. Dining room is separate from the Living Room. Large 1,000 SQ FT 2 bedroom Condo. Neutral Paint Colors that will go with anyone's furnishing! Have your own Private Washer/Dryer & Top Balcony to relax and get Fresh Air. Minimum 12 months Months Lease. Please call listing agent for showing. One Assigned parking space and One Un-Assigned. $45.00 Processing fee/Credit Check per Adults. One month Security Deposit is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE have any available units?
10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
What amenities does 10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE have?
Some of 10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bull Run.
Does 10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
