10622 PROVINCIAL DRIVE

Near I- 66, Rout 234 -- Rout 228. Commuter's Dream!!! 2-Bedroom, One Full Bath Condo. Living room, Separate Dining Room, Private Balcony, Spacious and open floor plan. Move-in Ready. kitchen appliances, Ceramic tile Foyer, Carpet, Wood Blinds & In-Unit HVAC. Dining room is separate from the Living Room. Large 1,000 SQ FT 2 bedroom Condo. Neutral Paint Colors that will go with anyone's furnishing! Have your own Private Washer/Dryer & Top Balcony to relax and get Fresh Air. Minimum 12 months Months Lease. Please call listing agent for showing. One Assigned parking space and One Un-Assigned. $45.00 Processing fee/Credit Check per Adults. One month Security Deposit is required.