9767 MANASSAS FORGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fantastic Rental in Sought after Signal Hill / Arrowood! ~ Situated near end of Cul-de-Sac ~ Nice Quarter Acre lot with Huge Back Yard ~ Many upgrades including: Newly renovated Bathrooms (Porcelain Tile & Luxury Fixtures & Finishes) , New Furnace, New Windows, New Water Heater New Vinyl Siding, New Roof. 4 Bedrooms Upper Level including: Spacious Master Bedroom Suite. Upstairs Laundry Room. Main Level: Living & Dining Areas, Family Room with Wood Fireplace, Kitchen Features Oak Cabinetry, Ample counters, Black Appliances and adjacent to SunRoom area with panoramic view of rear yard. Sliding glass door entry to Custom Wood Deck with Privacy Lattice. Full Basement is Unfinished. Garden shed in rear yard. Minutes to VRE Station (Manassas Park & Old Town Stations), Close to Shopping, Dining and Schools. Owner would also consider a short term 6 month lease with rate adjustment. Contact listing agent for details~