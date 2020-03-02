8855 MILTON MILL WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground bbq/grill garage guest parking

Stunning 3 bed 3 bath townhome with 2 car garage in Bradley Square luxury townhome community! Open concept floor plan on main level with beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level and stairway to upper level. You will love making dinner in the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, lots of cabinet space, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances with double wall oven, HUGE island with pendant lights and space for chairs. Dining and family room off either side of kitchen provides nice layout for entertaining or keeping in touch with the family. Spacious deck off dining room to enjoy warmer weather. Gas BBQ Grill remains for tenants use. Guest bath, bay window with plantation shutters in family room, lots of natural and recessed lights on main level. Master bedroom with walk in closet, blinds, tiled shower with seat, vanity and water closet for privacy. Two more bedrooms with ceilings fans and blinds. Laundry on bedroom level. Finished basement is large enough for office space/gaming/etc. along with full bathroom and walk out to rear fenced back yard. Garage is amazing! Plenty of space for cars and storage. Amble guest parking available through out the community. Front of townhome overlooks community green area, mailbox clusters, and sitting areas. Community amenities include two playgrounds, two gazebos, spray park, covered picnic table area, and pond. Located right off RT 234, mins to Prince William Parkway, RT 28, Old Town Manassas, Hastings Marketplace & Signal Hill Shopping Centers, Manassas VRE train station, Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center, George Mason University, and Hylton Performing Arts Center.