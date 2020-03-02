All apartments in Buckhall
Last updated March 2 2020 at 12:10 AM

8855 MILTON MILL WAY

8855 Milton Mill Way · No Longer Available
Location

8855 Milton Mill Way, Buckhall, VA 20112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Stunning 3 bed 3 bath townhome with 2 car garage in Bradley Square luxury townhome community! Open concept floor plan on main level with beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level and stairway to upper level. You will love making dinner in the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, lots of cabinet space, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances with double wall oven, HUGE island with pendant lights and space for chairs. Dining and family room off either side of kitchen provides nice layout for entertaining or keeping in touch with the family. Spacious deck off dining room to enjoy warmer weather. Gas BBQ Grill remains for tenants use. Guest bath, bay window with plantation shutters in family room, lots of natural and recessed lights on main level. Master bedroom with walk in closet, blinds, tiled shower with seat, vanity and water closet for privacy. Two more bedrooms with ceilings fans and blinds. Laundry on bedroom level. Finished basement is large enough for office space/gaming/etc. along with full bathroom and walk out to rear fenced back yard. Garage is amazing! Plenty of space for cars and storage. Amble guest parking available through out the community. Front of townhome overlooks community green area, mailbox clusters, and sitting areas. Community amenities include two playgrounds, two gazebos, spray park, covered picnic table area, and pond. Located right off RT 234, mins to Prince William Parkway, RT 28, Old Town Manassas, Hastings Marketplace & Signal Hill Shopping Centers, Manassas VRE train station, Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center, George Mason University, and Hylton Performing Arts Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8855 MILTON MILL WAY have any available units?
8855 MILTON MILL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 8855 MILTON MILL WAY have?
Some of 8855 MILTON MILL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8855 MILTON MILL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8855 MILTON MILL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8855 MILTON MILL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8855 MILTON MILL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 8855 MILTON MILL WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8855 MILTON MILL WAY offers parking.
Does 8855 MILTON MILL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8855 MILTON MILL WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8855 MILTON MILL WAY have a pool?
No, 8855 MILTON MILL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8855 MILTON MILL WAY have accessible units?
No, 8855 MILTON MILL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8855 MILTON MILL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8855 MILTON MILL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8855 MILTON MILL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8855 MILTON MILL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
