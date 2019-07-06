All apartments in Buckhall
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:24 AM

10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE

10753 Caledonia Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10753 Caledonia Meadow Dr, Buckhall, VA 20112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
oven
Beautifully maintained, almost new, 3 levels, 3 Beds, 3.5 baths end-unit, in the new and developing, sought after, Bradley Square Neighborhood. Welcoming gourmet kitchen, with granite counter tops and SS appliances. Adjoining family room and deck, with separate dining. Large master suite with his and her master closets. Lower level all-purpose room, with full bath and closet can be used as a forth bedroom. New neutral paint on main level. Excellent location, close to shopping and restaurants, as well as other major commuter roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE have any available units?
10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE have?
Some of 10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
