10753 CALEDONIA MEADOW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher microwave oven

Beautifully maintained, almost new, 3 levels, 3 Beds, 3.5 baths end-unit, in the new and developing, sought after, Bradley Square Neighborhood. Welcoming gourmet kitchen, with granite counter tops and SS appliances. Adjoining family room and deck, with separate dining. Large master suite with his and her master closets. Lower level all-purpose room, with full bath and closet can be used as a forth bedroom. New neutral paint on main level. Excellent location, close to shopping and restaurants, as well as other major commuter roads.