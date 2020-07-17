10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent in Manassas Virginia - Spacious 3 Level Town Home in Manassas Virginia. This 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathrooms is suited in a new development of Bradley Square. This home features a spacious Gourmet Kitchen with double wall ovens with Granite Counter Tops and Black Appliances. Just off the kitchen you will find a large patio and Entertainment Area which can be used as a Family Room!! Owner Suite features a Spacious Closets and Bathroom!!! Finished Walk Out Basement with 3rd Bedroom and Bathroom. Nearby schools include Bennett Elementary School and Baldwin Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Giant Food, Harris Teeter and Carniceria El Barrio. The closest coffee shop is Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include El Rulas Tacos, El Damazo Restaurant and McDonald's. 10719 Caledonia Meadow Dr is near Nelson Park and Byrd Park. Located close to playground, metro bus stops and plenty of shopping! Minutes away from I-66 and I-495.



Tenant pays for electric and water (no gas!)



**Tenants are subject to the following charges.

$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



No Pets Allowed



