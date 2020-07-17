All apartments in Buckhall
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive

10719 Caledonia Meadow Dr · (855) 464-8500 ext. 1
Location

10719 Caledonia Meadow Dr, Buckhall, VA 20112

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive · Avail. now

$2,097

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1904 sqft

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent in Manassas Virginia - Spacious 3 Level Town Home in Manassas Virginia. This 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathrooms is suited in a new development of Bradley Square. This home features a spacious Gourmet Kitchen with double wall ovens with Granite Counter Tops and Black Appliances. Just off the kitchen you will find a large patio and Entertainment Area which can be used as a Family Room!! Owner Suite features a Spacious Closets and Bathroom!!! Finished Walk Out Basement with 3rd Bedroom and Bathroom. Nearby schools include Bennett Elementary School and Baldwin Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Giant Food, Harris Teeter and Carniceria El Barrio. The closest coffee shop is Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include El Rulas Tacos, El Damazo Restaurant and McDonald's. 10719 Caledonia Meadow Dr is near Nelson Park and Byrd Park. Located close to playground, metro bus stops and plenty of shopping! Minutes away from I-66 and I-495.

Make sure to watch the video tour: COMING SOON!

Tenant pays for electric and water (no gas!)

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 703-270-1011 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
www.OnPointPropertyTech.com

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive have any available units?
10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive has a unit available for $2,097 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive have?
Some of 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive has units with air conditioning.
