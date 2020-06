10636 HINTON WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

***BRAND NEW LUXURY STANLEY MARTIN 2 CAR GARAGE 24~ WIDE 3 LEVEL LARGE END UNIT TOWNHOUSE , 3 BED ROOM, 3 FULL BATH, TOTALLY FINISHED BASEMENT. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, EAT-IN ISLAND, REAL DECK AND HALF BATH,HARDWOOD FLOORING ON THE MAIN LEVEL. HOA PROVIDE MANY TOT LOTS, CENTRAL PARK WITH SPLASH PAD, GAZEBOS THROUGH OUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD. 2 MILES TO OLD TOWN MANASSAS AND VRE STATION, 5 MINUTE TO SHOP AT SIGNAL HILL SHOPPING CENTER AND WALMART STORE. NEAR RT28, PRINCE WILLIAMS PARKWAY, MANASSAS AIRPORT.