All apartments in Buckhall
Find more places like 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckhall, VA
/
10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM

10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT

10609 Berry Orchard Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckhall
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10609 Berry Orchard Court, Buckhall, VA 20112

Amenities

walk in closets
microwave
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
Well maintained basement with Extra large Bedroom, 1 Full bath, Extra large Walk-in closet and Large Hall. Rent includes all Utilities (Water, Gas, Electric, and Internet). Suitable for single working Professional or Student who does not cook as there is No FULL Kitchen. Basement has separate private entrance for tenant. Street Parking available in front of house. Electric Stove, Fridge, Microwave and toaster available. DO NOT OPEN THE LOCKED UTILITY/STORAGE ROOM NEAR THE STAIRS LEADING TO UPPER LEVEL FROM THE BASEMENT. For quick response please include your Full name, Email address and Phone number in all your inquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT have any available units?
10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT have?
Some of 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT's amenities include walk in closets, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT offer parking?
No, 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT have a pool?
No, 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT have accessible units?
No, 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckhall 3 BedroomsBuckhall Apartments with Parking
Buckhall Apartments with Washer-DryersBuckhall Furnished Apartments
Buckhall Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAMontclair, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VABryans Road, MD
Wolf Trap, VAKing George, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDLowes Island, VALake of the Woods, VABelmont, VALinton Hall, VANeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia