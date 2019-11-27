10609 BERRY ORCHARD COURT

Amenities

Well maintained basement with Extra large Bedroom, 1 Full bath, Extra large Walk-in closet and Large Hall. Rent includes all Utilities (Water, Gas, Electric, and Internet). Suitable for single working Professional or Student who does not cook as there is No FULL Kitchen. Basement has separate private entrance for tenant. Street Parking available in front of house. Electric Stove, Fridge, Microwave and toaster available. DO NOT OPEN THE LOCKED UTILITY/STORAGE ROOM NEAR THE STAIRS LEADING TO UPPER LEVEL FROM THE BASEMENT. For quick response please include your Full name, Email address and Phone number in all your inquiries.