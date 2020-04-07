10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT

Amenities

Recently renovated single family home in the City of Manassas. Traditional main level layout with formal living and dining rooms, and upgraded kitchen opening to the family room. Enjoy the outdoors on your deck and fenced rear yard with playset. Upper level has three spacious bedrooms and two baths. Fully finished basement has a large recreation room, fourth bedroom and third full bathroom. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a 2 car garage and ample street parking for your visitors.Community is a quick drive to commuter routes, Rt 28 and Prince William Parkway; or into Old Town Manassas for restaurants, festivals and the VRE commuter train.Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior maintenance, yard maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program ($15/mo). Washer & Dryer hookup available. Landlord requires job transfer clause. Pets case by case basis with additional security deposit ($500/pet) and monthly rent charge ($25/pet). Minimum income qualifications $94k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management.