All apartments in Buckhall
Find more places like 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckhall, VA
/
10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT

10324 Amberleigh Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckhall
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

10324 Amberleigh Court, Buckhall, VA 20110

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Recently renovated single family home in the City of Manassas. Traditional main level layout with formal living and dining rooms, and upgraded kitchen opening to the family room. Enjoy the outdoors on your deck and fenced rear yard with playset. Upper level has three spacious bedrooms and two baths. Fully finished basement has a large recreation room, fourth bedroom and third full bathroom. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a 2 car garage and ample street parking for your visitors.Community is a quick drive to commuter routes, Rt 28 and Prince William Parkway; or into Old Town Manassas for restaurants, festivals and the VRE commuter train.Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior maintenance, yard maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program ($15/mo). Washer & Dryer hookup available. Landlord requires job transfer clause. Pets case by case basis with additional security deposit ($500/pet) and monthly rent charge ($25/pet). Minimum income qualifications $94k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT have any available units?
10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT have?
Some of 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT is pet friendly.
Does 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT offers parking.
Does 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT have a pool?
No, 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT have accessible units?
No, 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10324 AMBERLEIGH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckhall 3 BedroomsBuckhall Apartments with Balcony
Buckhall Apartments with GarageBuckhall Furnished Apartments
Buckhall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VA
Kings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia