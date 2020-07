Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

GORGEOUS END UNIT TOWNHOME FOR RENT IN SOUGHT AFTER BROADLANDS COMMUNITY! RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, SS APPLIANCES, GAS FIREPLACE. NEWER DECK & PATIO. MASTER BEDROOM WITH HUGE WALK IN CLOSET, 2ND & 3RD BEDROOMS ARE GREAT SIZES! LAUNDRY ROOM ON BEDROOM LEVEL. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN AND UPPER LEVEL. FULLY FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH. HOME BACKS TO TREES & IS RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET FROM SHOPPING, DINING, GYM, STARBUCKS, ETC..