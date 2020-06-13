Apartment List
59 Apartments for rent in Brandermill, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
$
Bandermill
18 Units Available
Hunter's Chase Apartments
5200 Hunt Master Dr, Brandermill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,006
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1100 sqft
This community features a picnic area, swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The shopping and dining at the Market Square Shopping Center is just a short drive away.

Bandermill
1 Unit Available
3803 Timber Ridge Road
3803 Timber Ridge Road, Brandermill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2278 sqft
This home is located in a sought after neighborhood with a park like setting and a freshly painted exterior , new roof and new windows. If you love nature you will appreciate the natural landscape (which landlord maintains) and walking paths.

Bandermill
1 Unit Available
13601 Pebble Creek Court
13601 Pebble Creek Court, Brandermill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2000 sqft
13601 Pebble Creek Court Available 07/01/20 Gorgous Colonial in the always sought after Subdivision of Brandermill, 4 bdms, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage - This stunning Colonial sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and is the perfect family home.

Bandermill
1 Unit Available
3819 Waterwheel Dr.
3819 Waterwheel Drive, Brandermill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1988 sqft
3819 Waterwheel Dr. Available 07/20/20 Spacious Midlothian Home off Old Hundred Rd - Spacious 4 bedroom two-story with wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs.

Bandermill
1 Unit Available
13641 Baycraft Terrace
13641 Baycraft Terrace, Brandermill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1632 sqft
Luxury Townhouse with media / office 1st floor - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Home With a 1st Floor Office! Wood Floors in the Family Room, Staircase & Entire Upstairs! *Gourmet Kitchen: Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Granite, Tiled
1 Unit Available
15144 Watermill Lake Trail
15144 Watermill Lake Trail, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1687 sqft
15144 Watermill Lake Trail is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end-unit townhome located in Watermill Villas, in Midlothian, VA.

1 Unit Available
7306 Key Deer Court
7306 Key Deer Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1741 sqft
306 Key Deer Court is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single-family home located in the Deer Run subdivision in Chesterfield County.

1 Unit Available
3901 Graythorne Drive
3901 Graythorne Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,800
3800 sqft
We welcome you to tour this absolutely gorgeous 6 bed, 6 bath home in Midlothian, just west of Brandermill and north of the Swift Creek Reservoir.

1 Unit Available
12318 Darien Circle
12318 Darien Circle, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1068 sqft
12318 Darien Circle Available 07/01/20 Fantastic 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Midlothian - 12318 Darien Circle is a beautiful two-story townhome located in the heart of Chesterfield County. This 1068 square foot home features 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
1518 Water Willow Drive
1518 Water Willow Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1845 sqft
3 BR / 2 BA Waterfront Home in Midlothian! Pets considered. Available Now! - Enjoy waterfront living! Three bedroom transitional overlooks Lake Evergreen on a peaceful cul-de-sac lot. Light and bright throughout with gorgeous views.

1 Unit Available
7501 Winning Colors Ct
7501 Winning Colors Ct, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1564 sqft
7501 Winning Colors Ct Available 06/15/20 Chesterfield - Southside - Deer Run - Freshly painted two-story colonial on a large (.4 acre) cul de sac lot.

1 Unit Available
12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct
12616 Horseshoe Bay Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1504 sqft
12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct Available 08/03/20 Cute Midlothian 3 Bed 2 Bath 1504 sf Cape with Gas Fireplace and Rear Fencing - Cute Midlothian 3 Bed 2 Bath 1504 sf Cape that backs up to a nice creek.

1 Unit Available
4607 Glen Tara Drive
4607 Glen Tara Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
4607 Glen Tara Drive Available 06/15/20 CUTE RANCHER in EASY ACCESS Chesterfield Location! - This property is located in such a convenient Chesterfield location! 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch home. Easy access to Rt.

Woodlake
1 Unit Available
14707 Acorn Ridge Place
14707 Acorn Ridge Place, Woodlake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2059 sqft
14707 Acorn Ridge Place Available 05/19/20 Beautiful Woodlake Home in Midlothian - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the neighborhood of WOODLAKE! This house features an eat-in kitchen with updated white cabinets & granite countertops.
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1482 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
$
12 Units Available
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1114 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and
5 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,031
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
17 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
3 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
8 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
123 Units Available
The Vue At Westchester Commons
400 Perimeter Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1015 sqft
You’ll love all our Midlothian, Virginia, community has to offer. Consider your new apartment a relaxing oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Westchester Commons.

Rockwood
1 Unit Available
2412 Sunset Hills Terrace
2412 Sunset Hills Terrace, Rockwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1645 sqft
Colonial style 3 BR, 2.5 BA, single-family home, located in the Brandon Subdivision conveniently located off Courthouse Rd. and I-195, in Chesterfield. This home features a nicely landscaped yard with a paved driveway, and attached 1.5 car garage.

1 Unit Available
16100 Hampton Summit Drive
16100 Hampton Summit Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2109 sqft
Great Home in Hampton Park - Looking for First Floor Living? Two Main Level BR's! MAIN LEVEL MASTER SUITE w/Hardwood Floors, Walk-In closet & Private Bath, Additional Main Level Light Filled BR w/Walk-In Closet & access to Full Hall Bath.

1 Unit Available
9519 Dunroming Road
9519 Dunroming Road, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,060
2253 sqft
This is a wonderful home in Qualla Farms that provides convenient access to local highways and amenities.
City Guide for Brandermill, VA

"Up men to your posts! Don't forget today that you are from old Virginia." -- George Edward Pickett, general in the Confederates States Army

Located about 30 minutes from Richmond International Airport in Midlothian, Virginia, Brandermill is made up of 3,700 custom homes over 2,444 acres, 450 of which are commercial. This also includes 8 miles of shoreline bordering the Swift Creek Reservoir, 15 miles of walking / biking paths and 3 community pools. Although its claim to fame as a "Best Planned Community in America" may be a little outdated because it was recognized in 1977, the architects of this community are not. They are constantly updating their building plans and permits, and building new commercial properties. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brandermill, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brandermill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

