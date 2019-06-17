All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE
Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:18 PM

23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE

23425 Spice Bush Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

23425 Spice Bush Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Exceptional 3-story townhome in the heart of Brambleton. Enter through your large 2 car garage, and first level living space with walk out sliding glass doors to your yard. Cook in your gourmet kitchen with a huge granite kitchen island with updated appliances. Gas fireplace, spacious living and family rooms, wine storage, large bedrooms, large closets, double sinks in the master bath, and so much more. Walk to elementary school, and super close to Brambleton Town Center, with Harris Teeter, movie theater, and so much more. This is the family home you have been looking for. Small dogs accepted on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE have any available units?
23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE have?
Some of 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23425 SPICE BUSH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia