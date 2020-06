Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Very Well Lighted Basement Room and Sunroom/Breakfast Nook for ONE Person Rental. Large Room with Attached Full Bathroom With Tub. Shared Kitchen Upstairs. Washer and Dryer Very Conveniently Located Same Level. Perfect Entry From Main Level. Backyard/Patio Access From SunRoom /Nook. Parking is FREE. On Street and Common Area Parking.