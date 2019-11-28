All apartments in Brambleton
42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE

42623 New Dawn Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42623 New Dawn Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
***RENT REDUCED**BEAUTIFUL END-UNIT TOWNHOME in Sought After Brambleton Neighborhood. Three-Level Townhome with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms. 2-Car Garage. Hardwood Floors on Main Level. Sunroom with Access to Balcony. Lower Level with Family Room, Gas Fireplace, Full Bath and Walk-Out to Fenced Backyard with Paver Patio. Enjoy all the Amenities of Brambleton and Brambleton Town Center. Available November 1st. ***INCLUDED in Rent: HOA Dues, Verizon Fast Speed Internet, Trash Removal, Snow Removal, Local Cable TV, Lawn Service and Seasonal Mulching***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE have any available units?
42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE have?
Some of 42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE offers parking.
Does 42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

