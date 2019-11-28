42623 NEW DAWN TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

***RENT REDUCED**BEAUTIFUL END-UNIT TOWNHOME in Sought After Brambleton Neighborhood. Three-Level Townhome with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms. 2-Car Garage. Hardwood Floors on Main Level. Sunroom with Access to Balcony. Lower Level with Family Room, Gas Fireplace, Full Bath and Walk-Out to Fenced Backyard with Paver Patio. Enjoy all the Amenities of Brambleton and Brambleton Town Center. Available November 1st. ***INCLUDED in Rent: HOA Dues, Verizon Fast Speed Internet, Trash Removal, Snow Removal, Local Cable TV, Lawn Service and Seasonal Mulching***