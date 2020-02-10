All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE

42613 Magellan Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

42613 Magellan Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Immaculate, Well maintained, Light filled 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhouse with 1 Car Garage is available for renting in desirable neighborhood. **Rent includes Cable and High Speed Internet ** ** PETS ACCEPTED ** Lower Level Features : Walkout to Fenced Backyard , One Full Bath , Rec Room with Cozy Fireplace, Spacious Closet. Main Level Features: Hardwood Floor Living Dining Combo, Family Room Off Kitchen, Nice View from Deck . Upper Level Features: 3 Bed 2 Full Bath, Laundry. Master Bath : Dual vanities, Soaking tub and Separate Shower. Repair deductible $75. Great Location. Walking distance to Legacy park, Brambleton Library, Movie Theater, Brambleton Shopping Center, Restaurants. Available NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE have any available units?
42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE have?
Some of 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE offers parking.
Does 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE have a pool?
No, 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton 3 BedroomsBrambleton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brambleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia