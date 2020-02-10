42613 MAGELLAN SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access media room

Immaculate, Well maintained, Light filled 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhouse with 1 Car Garage is available for renting in desirable neighborhood. **Rent includes Cable and High Speed Internet ** ** PETS ACCEPTED ** Lower Level Features : Walkout to Fenced Backyard , One Full Bath , Rec Room with Cozy Fireplace, Spacious Closet. Main Level Features: Hardwood Floor Living Dining Combo, Family Room Off Kitchen, Nice View from Deck . Upper Level Features: 3 Bed 2 Full Bath, Laundry. Master Bath : Dual vanities, Soaking tub and Separate Shower. Repair deductible $75. Great Location. Walking distance to Legacy park, Brambleton Library, Movie Theater, Brambleton Shopping Center, Restaurants. Available NOW.