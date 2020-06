Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate home in Brambleton with fresh paint & one car garage Loaded with upgrades like Granite counters, Stainless appliances, Ceramic tiles & hardwood flooring. Master bedroom with a balcony & walk in closet. Separate tub & shower, Fios is included in rent. Located across community swimming pool. Available for immediate occupancy. No pets, No smoking. Good credit & verifiable income a must.