Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful townhouse with open floor plan located in the heart of Brambleton! This home features hardwood floors throughout the main level and spacious bedrooms on the second with a private fenced in backyard with patio! Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of counter-space for those that love to cook! Located just minutes away from the Brambleton shopping center!