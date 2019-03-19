All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 42513 Hollyhock Ter..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42513 Hollyhock Ter.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

42513 Hollyhock Ter.

42513 Hollyhock Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

42513 Hollyhock Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/62de9090f4 ----
Beautifully Maintained 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse For Rent In the Heart of Ashburn. Bright Open Floorplan w/Updates Throughout. Main Level Laminate Flooring. Open Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters Walks Out to Spacious Patio/Balcony. Master Suite Features 2 Walk In Closets Plus Attached Master Bath w/Soaking Tub/Shower. Driveway w/1 Car Garage. Walk to Brambleton Town Center For Groceries, Shopping, Restaurants & Movies. Minutes From Future Ashburn Metro. Enjoy Community Pool, Clubhouse & Fitness Room. Close to 7, Greenway, Dulles and More. Don\'t Miss It Call Today to Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42513 Hollyhock Ter. have any available units?
42513 Hollyhock Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42513 Hollyhock Ter. have?
Some of 42513 Hollyhock Ter.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42513 Hollyhock Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
42513 Hollyhock Ter. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42513 Hollyhock Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 42513 Hollyhock Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42513 Hollyhock Ter. offer parking?
Yes, 42513 Hollyhock Ter. does offer parking.
Does 42513 Hollyhock Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42513 Hollyhock Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42513 Hollyhock Ter. have a pool?
Yes, 42513 Hollyhock Ter. has a pool.
Does 42513 Hollyhock Ter. have accessible units?
No, 42513 Hollyhock Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 42513 Hollyhock Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 42513 Hollyhock Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42513 Hollyhock Ter. have units with air conditioning?
No, 42513 Hollyhock Ter. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia