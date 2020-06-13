All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE

42510 Legacy Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

42510 Legacy Park Drive, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Rare park view townhome located on Brambleton~s Legacy Park! Over 3,000 plus square feet, walking distance to the Brambleton Town Center with access to IMAX movie theater, popular restaurants, grocery store, and numerous other shops and amenities. Proximity to the future Ashburn Metro Station. The main level features a spacious living room, dining room and family/kitchen combination. Off the kitchen, enjoy evenings in your private courtyard. The second level has the oversized master suite, secondary bedroom and easy laundry access. The third level features the oversized recreation room, two additional bedrooms and another bathroom. A full detached 2-car garage has rear access. VERIZON FIOS cable and internet included in rent APPLY ONLINE AT https://apply.link/2Uwdcjh

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have any available units?
42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
