42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE

Rare park view townhome located on Brambleton~s Legacy Park! Over 3,000 plus square feet, walking distance to the Brambleton Town Center with access to IMAX movie theater, popular restaurants, grocery store, and numerous other shops and amenities. Proximity to the future Ashburn Metro Station. The main level features a spacious living room, dining room and family/kitchen combination. Off the kitchen, enjoy evenings in your private courtyard. The second level has the oversized master suite, secondary bedroom and easy laundry access. The third level features the oversized recreation room, two additional bedrooms and another bathroom. A full detached 2-car garage has rear access. VERIZON FIOS cable and internet included in rent APPLY ONLINE AT https://apply.link/2Uwdcjh