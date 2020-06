Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Stunning townhome in Brambleton. Upgraded kitchen with new refrigerator, 3-level bumpouts, large deck, fenced backyard, plenty of parking in front of the house, and a lot more. INCLUDES high speed Internet and basic cable as part of the HOA dues paid by landlord. SAVES more money than other places. Close to Brambleton shopping. READY for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.