42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT TOWNHOME with Sparkling Hardwoods, Stainless Appliances, Beautiful Granite Countertops, Crown Moldings, Spacious Open Floorplan with Family Room Off Kitchen, Gas Fireplace, Custom Upgraded Baths, Deck for Entertaining Family and Friends, Fully Fenced Back Yard In THE HEART OF BRAMBLETON. Trex Deck Overlooks Fenced Yard. HOA Fee includes FIOS Extreme Package. Electronically controlled Ring Doorbell Alarm, Nest Thermostat and Garage systems; alarm and video system installed and can be used by tenants w/monthly fee to provider. Walk to Pools, Harris Teeter, Movie Theater, and Several Restaurants and Brand New State of the Art County Library.