All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM

42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE

42482 Regal Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

42482 Regal Wood Drive, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT TOWNHOME with Sparkling Hardwoods, Stainless Appliances, Beautiful Granite Countertops, Crown Moldings, Spacious Open Floorplan with Family Room Off Kitchen, Gas Fireplace, Custom Upgraded Baths, Deck for Entertaining Family and Friends, Fully Fenced Back Yard In THE HEART OF BRAMBLETON. Trex Deck Overlooks Fenced Yard. HOA Fee includes FIOS Extreme Package. Electronically controlled Ring Doorbell Alarm, Nest Thermostat and Garage systems; alarm and video system installed and can be used by tenants w/monthly fee to provider. Walk to Pools, Harris Teeter, Movie Theater, and Several Restaurants and Brand New State of the Art County Library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have any available units?
42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42482 REGAL WOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia