Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE

42468 Great Heron Square · No Longer Available
Location

42468 Great Heron Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Great opportunity to rent a fabulous townhouse in amenity rich Brambleton! 4 bedrooms. 3.5 baths on 3 levels. Level entry bedroom+bathroom and rec room on bottom level. Flexible spaces on large middle level - living, dining, family room spaces, study, and gourmet kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Enjoy water views from the middle level deck. Owner's suite features 2 walk in closets (1 with built ins), luxury bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower, and private deck with water views. 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath with dual sinks and laundry. Enjoy Brambleton amenities: 3 swimming pools, tennis courts, sports fields, parks and more! no pets, no smokers. blinds being installed this week in Living Room and Study

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE have any available units?
42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE have?
Some of 42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE offers parking.
Does 42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE has a pool.
Does 42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
