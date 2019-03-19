42468 GREAT HERON SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Great opportunity to rent a fabulous townhouse in amenity rich Brambleton! 4 bedrooms. 3.5 baths on 3 levels. Level entry bedroom+bathroom and rec room on bottom level. Flexible spaces on large middle level - living, dining, family room spaces, study, and gourmet kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Enjoy water views from the middle level deck. Owner's suite features 2 walk in closets (1 with built ins), luxury bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower, and private deck with water views. 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath with dual sinks and laundry. Enjoy Brambleton amenities: 3 swimming pools, tennis courts, sports fields, parks and more! no pets, no smokers. blinds being installed this week in Living Room and Study