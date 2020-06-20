42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Elegant four level brick front townhome in Brambleton . Covered front porch entrance with transom and side lites at front door. Spacious entry room has ample space for furniture as well as the glealming hardwood floors that extend into the living room and remainder of the main level. A step up from the living room to the dining room enhances that entrance. The family room with gas fireplace and area for TV and stereo equipment next to it are located next to the breakfast area and kitchen with beautiful cabinetry. Entrance to a private courtyard and the garage are from the kitchen area.The upper level one includes the master bedroom suite with dressing area, two walk in closets and two separate closets, area for a dressing table, the master bath with ceramic tile flooring, double sinks in beautiful wood front vanity, soaking tub with ceramic tile surround and a separate shower with ceramic tile surround. The upper level two has two bedrooms, another full bath and a loft the full width of the house. Ceiling fans are in all the bedrooms and the loft.