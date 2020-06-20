All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:20 AM

42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE

42467 Regal Wood Drive · (703) 934-0400
Location

42467 Regal Wood Drive, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 3010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Elegant four level brick front townhome in Brambleton . Covered front porch entrance with transom and side lites at front door. Spacious entry room has ample space for furniture as well as the glealming hardwood floors that extend into the living room and remainder of the main level. A step up from the living room to the dining room enhances that entrance. The family room with gas fireplace and area for TV and stereo equipment next to it are located next to the breakfast area and kitchen with beautiful cabinetry. Entrance to a private courtyard and the garage are from the kitchen area.The upper level one includes the master bedroom suite with dressing area, two walk in closets and two separate closets, area for a dressing table, the master bath with ceramic tile flooring, double sinks in beautiful wood front vanity, soaking tub with ceramic tile surround and a separate shower with ceramic tile surround. The upper level two has two bedrooms, another full bath and a loft the full width of the house. Ceiling fans are in all the bedrooms and the loft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have any available units?
42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
