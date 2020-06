Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage internet access

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Full Bath 2 Half Bath townhome with 2 car garage located in the heart of Brambleton! This home features an open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout the main level, and 1 balcony located in the front and deck in the back of the house! Walking distance from Brambleton Town Center! Also included in rent price is cable/internet! Good Credit & Verifiable Income are a must.