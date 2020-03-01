42452 RINGNECK PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Available immediately. Welcome home to perfection! Bright & sunny end unit townhome. Beautiful newly renovated with engineered wood flooring on every level. Kitchen boasts with stainless appliances, granite, plenty of storage and eat-in area. 2 door balcony entrance opens into the kitchen. Washer & dryer in the upper-level laundry room. Application fee is $60 per adult, must apply at www.pmiqualitypropertycare.com then go to our properties, homes for rent then apply". Internet and Brambleton amenities are included in the rent. HVAC is Carrier Infinity Dual Fuel Heat Pump with Gas Furnace, WiFi thermostat. Four blocks from Brambleton Towne Center. Five miles from Ashburn Metro Station. Verizon FTTH Network, Brambleton selected Verizon to provide the Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network. Your rent includes Fios Internet and Cable Television services detailed here, see details https://brambletonhoa.com/224/Technology-Information