All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 42452 RINGNECK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42452 RINGNECK PLACE
Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:55 AM

42452 RINGNECK PLACE

42452 Ringneck Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

42452 Ringneck Place, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Available immediately. Welcome home to perfection! Bright & sunny end unit townhome. Beautiful newly renovated with engineered wood flooring on every level. Kitchen boasts with stainless appliances, granite, plenty of storage and eat-in area. 2 door balcony entrance opens into the kitchen. Washer & dryer in the upper-level laundry room. Application fee is $60 per adult, must apply at www.pmiqualitypropertycare.com then go to our properties, homes for rent then apply". Internet and Brambleton amenities are included in the rent. HVAC is Carrier Infinity Dual Fuel Heat Pump with Gas Furnace, WiFi thermostat. Four blocks from Brambleton Towne Center. Five miles from Ashburn Metro Station. Verizon FTTH Network, Brambleton selected Verizon to provide the Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network. Your rent includes Fios Internet and Cable Television services detailed here, see details https://brambletonhoa.com/224/Technology-Information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42452 RINGNECK PLACE have any available units?
42452 RINGNECK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42452 RINGNECK PLACE have?
Some of 42452 RINGNECK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42452 RINGNECK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
42452 RINGNECK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42452 RINGNECK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 42452 RINGNECK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42452 RINGNECK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 42452 RINGNECK PLACE offers parking.
Does 42452 RINGNECK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42452 RINGNECK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42452 RINGNECK PLACE have a pool?
No, 42452 RINGNECK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 42452 RINGNECK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 42452 RINGNECK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42452 RINGNECK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42452 RINGNECK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42452 RINGNECK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42452 RINGNECK PLACE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia