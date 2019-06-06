42435 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access media room

Stunning one car garage condo in sought-after Summerfield at Brambleton! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and granite counter tops. Gleaming hardwood floors in living room and dining room. Verizon FiOS internet & TV included in rent. Condo amenities include; swimming pool, club house, party room, business center, fitness center, picnic area, car washing station and more. Walking distance to town center, groceries, restaurants, gym, movie theater, library, shops and more. NO PETS ALLOWED.