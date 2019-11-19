42284 YANCEY TERRACE

Amenities

Immediate availability of this Miller & Smith built townhome across from the Brambleton Town Center. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, ground floor den/library with built-in bookcases, recreation room, full bathroom, extra storage, 2-car rear loading garage with rack storage, generous visitor parking. Mid-level living area with open floor plan, kitchen island, dining room, family room with gas fireplace and sliding glass door to the terrace. Top level has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a washer and dryer. Amenities included in the rent are basic Verizon FIOS and trash pickup. Sorry no pets and no smoking allowed on the property. Good credit and income required.