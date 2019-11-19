All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 42284 YANCEY TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42284 YANCEY TERRACE
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

42284 YANCEY TERRACE

42284 Yancey Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

42284 Yancey Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
guest parking
Immediate availability of this Miller & Smith built townhome across from the Brambleton Town Center. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, ground floor den/library with built-in bookcases, recreation room, full bathroom, extra storage, 2-car rear loading garage with rack storage, generous visitor parking. Mid-level living area with open floor plan, kitchen island, dining room, family room with gas fireplace and sliding glass door to the terrace. Top level has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a washer and dryer. Amenities included in the rent are basic Verizon FIOS and trash pickup. Sorry no pets and no smoking allowed on the property. Good credit and income required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42284 YANCEY TERRACE have any available units?
42284 YANCEY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42284 YANCEY TERRACE have?
Some of 42284 YANCEY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42284 YANCEY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42284 YANCEY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42284 YANCEY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42284 YANCEY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42284 YANCEY TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42284 YANCEY TERRACE offers parking.
Does 42284 YANCEY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42284 YANCEY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42284 YANCEY TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42284 YANCEY TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42284 YANCEY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42284 YANCEY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42284 YANCEY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42284 YANCEY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42284 YANCEY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42284 YANCEY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia