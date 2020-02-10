23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

*Beautiful Custom Home At The End Of Street Siding and Backing to Wooded Common Area w/ Tons of Upgrades*Open Main Level Floorplan w/ Hardwood Floors & Custom Paint*Large Living Room/Office with Walk-In Closet*Incredible Custom Kitchen w/ Upgraded Cabinetry,Copper Sink,Center Island,Upgraded Appliances & Dining Area*Huge Family Room w/ Wall of Windows*Large Owner's Suite w/ Luxurious Bathroom Featuring Custom Vanities & Upgraded Tile*Two Spacious Secondary Bedrooms,Laundry Room & Second Full Bath Complete The Upper Level*Finished Walk-Out Lower Level w/ Huge Recreation Room & 3rd Full Bath*Large Screened Porch,Deck & Patio Overlook Fenced Rear Yard*Photos From When Home Was Occupied by Previous Tenants*HOA Fee Includes Lawn Mowing,FIOS Package & Community Amenities*Available 3/1/2020 & NO PETS*