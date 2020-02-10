All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE

23435 Evening Primrose Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

23435 Evening Primrose Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
*Beautiful Custom Home At The End Of Street Siding and Backing to Wooded Common Area w/ Tons of Upgrades*Open Main Level Floorplan w/ Hardwood Floors & Custom Paint*Large Living Room/Office with Walk-In Closet*Incredible Custom Kitchen w/ Upgraded Cabinetry,Copper Sink,Center Island,Upgraded Appliances & Dining Area*Huge Family Room w/ Wall of Windows*Large Owner's Suite w/ Luxurious Bathroom Featuring Custom Vanities & Upgraded Tile*Two Spacious Secondary Bedrooms,Laundry Room & Second Full Bath Complete The Upper Level*Finished Walk-Out Lower Level w/ Huge Recreation Room & 3rd Full Bath*Large Screened Porch,Deck & Patio Overlook Fenced Rear Yard*Photos From When Home Was Occupied by Previous Tenants*HOA Fee Includes Lawn Mowing,FIOS Package & Community Amenities*Available 3/1/2020 & NO PETS*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE have any available units?
23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE have?
Some of 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23435 EVENING PRIMROSE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia